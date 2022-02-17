CHARLOTTE – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte continues to be one of the nation’s top Alzheimer’s Association walks in the country based on overall event revenue.
Participants of the Charlotte event raised a record-breaking $807,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Rankings are earned by overall event revenue.
The Charlotte event ranked 12th among the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Top 30 Walks. The fundraiser has remained in the top ranking since 2016, moving from No. 25 in 2016 to 17 in 2020.
“This past year, more than ever, we appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the greater Charlotte community for going above and beyond to make this event a huge success and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services for the 180,000 North Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter.
In addition to the top ranking of the Charlotte event, several local teams and individuals earned national rankings.
Among the Top 50 Walk Teams nationwide were Sharon Towers Walkers at No. 13 raising $139,000 and Team Unknown (David Moore Foundation) at No. 21 raising nearly $88,000.
Earning a spot among the Top 100 Walk Participants nationwide was Charlotte resident Stuart Goldstein, who raised $31,000.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host its 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte on Oct. 22 at Truist Field. Registration is open. Participants and teams can register by visiting act.alz.org/charlotte or calling 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.