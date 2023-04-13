CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council has authorized staff to negotiate a three-year $40.3 million contract with two firms to provide transit security despite some members expressing concerns about accountability and transparency.
Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston said there’s a feeling among stakeholders the city needs to provide a greater sense of safety and security along the transit system. He feels the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is in the best position to provide it.
Winston said he has advocated for more resources for CMPD to enforce safety for the transit system.
“Our CMPD, our local law enforcement entities, go far above and beyond our state regulations,” Winston said. “Our local law enforcement are also accountable to us on a public body. Those corporate police forces are not accountable to anybody besides their business, their business models. So they would, in fact, be a contractor. They don't come and answer to the city council or the county commission or the sheriff or the chief of police, so that's where I've often had a problem with this.”
Council member LaWana Mayfield had questions about the use of armed security officers, notably around transparency in the event of a major incident. Mayfield also wanted assurances security officers were not dismissed from other law enforcement agencies.
The city spends about $7 million a year on security contracted services, according to Brent Cagle, interim CEO of CATS. Cagle said this new contract doubles security resources and allows for both armed and unarmed security providers.
Council member Ed Driggs said he supported the security contract, but he requested the city’s legal team clarify its understanding of potential engagements between armed guards and the public. Driggs had concerns about the potential for a lethal encounter between armed security and someone on the transit system given the sensitivity around interactions between the public and police officers.
“I appreciate that we are stepping up our investment in security,” Driggs said. “I think the public is concerned after reports about safety on public transportation, so all on board with that.”
Council member Malcolm Graham agreed with points brought up by Driggs, Mayfield and Winston. He encouraged check-ins from staff regarding training and other things that can enhance safety and public accountability.
Cagle said his team is working to address security concerns. In addition to armed and unarmed security, CATS uses ambassadors to help riders. The ambassador program launched last year. Cagle said these three programs will change attitudes about safety.
Leaders from Strategic Security Corp and Professional Security Services assured the council that they provide adequate training.
“Each company police agency has accountability to the State of North Carolina,” said Lee Ratliff, who founded Professional Security Services 24 years ago. He added that there are resources in place at the state level that prevent firms from hiring bad officers.
Ratliff, a former CMPD employee and current firearms instructor, said armed security officers have to pass the same training as police officers.
“It is very important that we put the efforts into the training and it is very important that folks who are going to take on this role focus on training, not just the when to shoot, when not to shoot, de-escalation,” Ratliff said. “We train our officers to the exact same standards as CMPD. That's my background. That's what I know.”
Joseph Sordi, CEO of Strategic Security Corp, said his firm has 21 years of experience with public and private sector contracts, including the transportation sector with TSA. The firm currently provides security for Mecklenburg County buildings, including the jail and court offices.
Current security vendor not happy with decision
Charlie Bohnenberger, senior vice president for government services at Allied Universal Security Services, said his firm submitted a protest over the decision to award the contract to the other firms. Allied Universal Security Services is the current vendor.
“CATS has denied that protest largely on the basis of lower pricing submitted by the awardee and staffing issues that Allied Universal faced during the current contract’s iteration,” Bohnenberger said.
He spoke during the April 10 city council meeting to get leaders to reconsider. Bohnenberger addressed staffing challenges.
“It's no secret to anyone that since 2020, police agencies across the country have been struggling to recruit officers,” he said “The combination of record numbers of retirements, a lack of people interested in policing and ballooning wages in the labor market since the pandemic have created unprecedented problems with staffing.”
Bohnenberger said his firm has repeatedly approached CATS about staffing concerns. The company provided a 13-page wage analysis that recommended pay adjustments.
“There were many qualified firms that proposed. Allied being one of them; however, that being said, they were not selected,” Cagle said. “The panel that conducted the RFP evaluations opted to select Strategic Security Corporation and Professional Security Services.”
