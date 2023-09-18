Charlotte walk is ‘colorful commitment’ to end Alzheimer’s

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the community to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Presented by The Sharon at SouthPark, the Western Carolina Chapter will host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte on Oct. 21 at Truist Field at 324 S. Mint St. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s disease, but to get there, we need our community to join us in fighting for a different future,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We encourage people to start or join a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease. Together, we will take steps toward treatments and fighting to end this disease.”
Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, which signifies the solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” Lambert said. “The Promise Garden flowers are a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”
In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease and 369,000 caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.