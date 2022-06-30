CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte unveiled a street sign June 30 for the new Brooklyn Village Avenue, which used to be known as Stonewall Street.
It is the last of nine streets renamed following the Charlotte City Council's February 2021 adoption of Legacy Commission recommendations to rename streets that commemorated Confederate soldiers, enslavers and segregationists.
“In order to move forward in unity, I think it is clear that we needed to dismantle the symbols of racism that still existed in Charlotte,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I take pride in the fact that we are now focusing on the positive and renaming this important city street to pay tribute to the thriving neighborhood that was once located in this area.”
Brooklyn Village Avenue honors the legacy of Brooklyn, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Charlotte's Second Ward.
A redevelopment plan approved in 1958 ultimately displaced 1,007 families and demolished 1,408 structures during the 1960s and 1970s, according to the city.
"I applaud the city's thoughtful implementation of the Legacy Commission's recommendations,” said Emily Zimmern, chair of the commission. “Community feedback has resulted in street names reflective of our dynamic and diverse city. I'm particularly delighted to see the legacy of a remarkable neighborhood celebrated by the renamed Brooklyn Village Avenue."
Residents and property owners who live on any of the nine renamed streets may locate resources by visiting charlottenc.gov/legacy, calling 311 or emailing legacy@charlottenc.gov for assistance.
