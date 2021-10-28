CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte unveiled the new Montford Point Street signs Oct. 28, marking the second street renaming to take place as part of the city’s Legacy Commission work.
Montford Point Street replaces Phifer Avenue and is the second of nine streets to be renamed following the Charlotte City Council’s February 2021 approval to adopt Legacy Commission recommendations to rename streets that honor a legacy of Confederate soldiers, slave owners and segregationists.
This renaming honors the legacy of the first African Americans that enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942. Charlotteans were among the early Black recruits who trained at Camp Montford Point near Jacksonville and contributed to the Allied victory in World War II.
“The ultimate goal of the Legacy Commission has always been about creating a sense of pride and respect for those who live, work and travel on these identified roadways,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “To now bear the name of the heroes of Montford Point, who trained and fought for our freedom, certainly does fulfill our high standard of success.”
Next Steps
Replacement name voting for Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue and Zebulon Avenue will conclude on Nov. 1. The new street names will be effective on Jan. 21.
Community engagement for Hill Street and Morrison Boulevard began Oct. 26.
Residents and property owners who live on any of the nine streets that will be renamed may locate resources by visiting charlottenc.gov/legacy, calling 311 or emailing legacy@charlottenc.gov for assistance.
