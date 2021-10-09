CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte celebrated the grand opening of new, separated bike lanes Oct. 8 along Parkwood Avenue.
“As a city that values freedom of movement and the importance of providing a multitude of mobility options, this is another fantastic step forward,” Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said. “The Parkwood Avenue separated bike lanes will give our city more options to move around, exercise and spend quality family time in a safe, controlled area.”
The 0.8-mile bike lanes improve safety and mobility within the Belmont, Villa Heights and Optimist Park neighborhoods. The project is designed to:
Implement a dedicated space for cyclists by using an existing travel lane.
Provide additional mileage to the City of Charlotte’s existing bike network.
Provide adequate separation of cyclists from traffic.
Allow for safer conditions for all modes of transportation, including pedestrians.
“This segment of Parkwood has been transformed from a dangerous road for moving cars to a complete street that will be safer for all users: pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and drivers,” said Shannon Binns, Sustain Charlotte founder and executive director. “We are thrilled that the city has responded to the community's plea for safety as we know it will result in a dramatic reduction, if not elimination, of lost lives and serious injuries on this road. We will continue to partner with residents and the city to bring safer streets like this to all neighborhoods."
The Parkwood Avenue route and other bike routes can be found at www.bikecharlotte.org.
Visit www.charlottenc.gov/parkwood to learn more about the Parkwood Avenue separated bike lanes.
