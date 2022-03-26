CHARLOTTE -- The eighth annual Charlotte UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball made history March 19, raising over $1 million in funding to support HBCUS and students.
Total funds raised were more than $1.5 million, the highest amount for the Charlotte event to date.
The Charlotte UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball was held at the Westin Hotel in uptown and Bank of America served as one of its presenting sponsors. Serving as 2022 event co-chairs were Kieth and Serena Cockrell, and James and Nina Jackson.
"UNCF has a rich history of providing deserving students, within our community and nationwide, with the financial support to attend and graduate from college," said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. "Bank of America is committed to supporting UNCF so that our future leaders are equipped with the quality education and experience they need for success later in life. Reaching this milestone fundraising goal shows the Charlotte community’s recognition that pathways need to be created for students to achieve and excel."
Tiffany Jones, area development director of UNCF, was pleased to reach organizers’ goal.
“The Charlotte community stepped up to provide the urgently needed resources so that we can continue to invest in the lives of talented students across the state of North Carolina,” Jones said. “Without support from UNCF, many of our most promising future leaders would not have the opportunity to earn a quality education.”
Twenty scholarships will be created with the funds raised.
Attendees gathered to celebrate Charlotte Legends Harvey and Lucinda Gantt, and Hugh and Jane McColl. The Gantts and the McColls were each presented with the distinguished UNCF Masked Award, which recognizes trailblazers in business and civic engagement.
Donations can still be made to UNCF to support HBCUs and students in North Carolina.
Visit UNCF.org/CharlotteMMB for details.
