Charlotte to invest in 'world-class' tennis campus

CHARLOTTE – The city is moving forward with a $65 million partnership agreement with Beemok Sports that will bring a “world-class tennis campus” to The River District.
The city will use hospitality funds to lure the $400 million project to Charlotte. The 50-acre campus will include four stadiums, a 14,000-seat center court facility, 40-plus courts, vehicle parking for 10,000 and a “world-class pickleball venue.
The project is expected to host events such as the Western & Southern Open.
Council member Malcolm Graham described the public-private partnership as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to solidify Charlotte as a sports city. Graham said the project will provide jobs and greater economic development opportunities.
Mayor Vi Lyles used the word opportunity to describe the Beemok Sports proposal. As city leaders grapple with growth, Lyles said they are going to struggle with issues about how to best use hospitality dollars and ongoing traffic issues but people in Charlotte deserve jobs.
Tariq Bokhari usually pushes back on city subsidies for sports projects but the south Charlotte representative went along with colleagues to unanimously support the project June 12.
“The vast majority of publicly funded arenas and stadiums end up being a very bad deal for taxpayers,” Bokhari said. “There are exceptions, though few and far between, where the right deal can be architected that makes sense for a community. I’ve come to a conclusion that the Western & Southern Open tennis project that sits atop the transformational River District project by Crescent has one of those rare and acceptable ROIs and has threaded the needle.”
Bokhari said the project would generate an annual economic impact of $302.4 million as well as come with direct impacts of 6,700 jobs created during construction, 60 full-time jobs created on the campus and 2,500 peripheral jobs. Then there’s the 650,000 annual visitors.
