CHARLOTTE – Sahana Mantha, 15, of Charlotte, was among winners of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, earning $10,000 to support her service work or higher education.
The Barron Prize honors young leaders who have made a positive impact on people, their communities and the environment. Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000.
Sahana co-founded Foundation for Girls to economically empower homeless single mothers and support their children. Her nonprofit connects homeless single mothers with consistent, compassionate coaches to help the women become financially savvy, digitally capable, career confident and socially connected.
Since 2014, Foundation for Girls has supported more than 2,500 homeless single mothers and their 450 children. In 2021 alone, the organization provided over 3,000 hours of group and one-on-one coaching and distributed nearly 13,000 care packs containing hygiene products, diapers and children’s clothes.
Sahana has built corporate partnerships at the local and national level. She shares with supporters moving testimonials of young single mothers who with the foundation’s help have finished high school, enrolled in college and are financially supporting their children.
Sahana and her sister Shreya began their work in middle school by volunteering at a homeless shelter for teenage trafficking survivors. The girls there talked repeatedly about their need for guidance, support and skills in order to land stable jobs and change their situations.
In 2014, Sahana and Shreya assembled a team of women from the community to support the girls, paying tribute to their late grandmother who had challenged them to “do something to help girls.”
Since then, the sisters have grown their team to 75 consistent coaches and an additional 150 volunteers.
Sahana currently co-leads Foundation for Girls’ Digitally Forward program to support girls in obtaining their Microsoft Office Suite certification. She gives each participant a laptop, sourcing and often rebuilding the computers herself.
“I’ve learned about the power of collaboration and how far we can go if we work together,” Sahana said. “I’ve also seen that teens can work alongside young adults to create solutions to community challenges.”
The Barron Prize was founded in 2001 by author T. A. Barron and was named for his mother, Gloria Barron. Since then, the prize has honored more than 500 young people.
“Nothing is more inspiring than stories about heroic people who have truly made a difference to the world,” said T. A. Barron. “And we need our heroes today more than ever. Not celebrities, but heroes – people whose character can inspire us all. That is the purpose of the Barron Prize: to shine the spotlight on these amazing young people so that their stories will inspire others.”
