CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council took no action on a proposal to ask citizens if they supported extending members’ terms to four years, staggering those terms and adding another district member to the board.
Dimple Ajmera said the council’s Budget, Governance, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee recommended deferring the item based on the committee’s feedback. Statutorily, the council had until May 12 to vote on putting these measures on the 2023 ballot since members held a public hearing in March, according to City Attorney Patrick Baker.
Otherwise, the process of getting these measures on the ballot has to start over again.
LaWana Mayfield asked Baker if the council could decide to move these measures to the 2024 ballot, considering the bond referendums voters will likely see on the 2023 ballot. Baker advised they would need to restart the process.
While there was a motion to defer the issue on the floor, Braxton Winston offered a substitute motion calling for approval of all three measures. His motion created confusion amongst the council who had to talk through what they were voting on for several minutes with the attorney
Neither motions passed, prompting no action.
“That was sadly hilarious,” Council member Tariq Bokhari remarked.
“That was weird,” Council member Ed Driggs said.
“That was very weird,” Bokhari replied.
As Mayor Vi Lyles moved ahead with the next item on the agenda, Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston shook his head and said, “Poor leadership, y'all. Very poor.”
The mayor and council has been discussing the possibility of lengthening their two-year terms since 2020.
