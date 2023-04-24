CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony plans to bring live music under the stars to communities throughout the Charlotte region.
Its Summer Pops series will feature four concerts at Symphony Park, including a Fourth of July spectacular with fireworks, as well as five free concerts in Charlotte-area community parks.
“The Summer Pops at Symphony Park is a Charlotte tradition and has been bringing joy to families for four decades,” said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and the Charlotte market. “Through our partnership with the Charlotte Symphony, Novant Health is honored to connect the community through arts and culture.”
Summer Pops at Symphony Park
The Charlotte Symphony’s Summer Pops series returns to Symphony Park this summer with four concerts led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees. The symphony is offering general admission tickets in addition to a subscription package that includes premium reserved space on the lawn for all four concerts at charlottesymphony.org/summer.
• Sunday, June 11: The Music of John Williams – Relive the iconic themes and melodies from the composer of blockbuster films “Superman,” “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park.”
• Sunday, June 18: Swingin’ Jazz at the Park – The Charlotte Symphony celebrates Duke Ellington and the music of the Harlem Renaissance.
• Sunday, June 25: Family Night at the Movies – Relive the music from family film classics “Encanto,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Frozen.”
• Sunday, July 2: Celebrate America! – The Charlotte Symphony performs patriotic tunes followed by fireworks. This summer marks 40 years of the tradition.
Concerts at Community Parks
The Charlotte Symphony will perform five free community concerts in parks throughout Charlotte.
Concerts are as follows:
• Friday, June 9: Stumptown Park in Matthews at 8:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24: Bailey Road Park in Cornelius at 8:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 29: Pineville Lake Park in Pineville at 8:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 1: Village Park in Kannapolis at 8:30 p.m.
• TBD: Duke Energy’s EnergyExplorium at McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville/
