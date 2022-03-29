CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council has suspended ties with its Sister City in Voronezh, Russia.
The council unanimously approved a resolution March 28 stating the city won’t reconnect with the City of Voronezh until “one year following the declaration of peace, the return of sovereign and territorial integrity to Ukraine and the establishment of democratic systems in Russia.”
The resolution reads: “We are hopeful that a peaceful solution will be found quickly and that we can again join with Voronezh to celebrate the commonalities that bring us together instead of acknowledging the political differences and violence that tarnish a 30-year relationship based on peace, diplomacy and democratic exchange.”
After the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt acknowledged Ukrainian residents in the audience of the government center. She directed residents wanting to help the Ukrainian community to visit https://www.ukrainiansincharlotte.org/.
Below is the resolution:
Resolution
Suspending Sister City Ties between the City of Charlotte, North Carolina of the United States of America and the City of Voronezh, Voronezh Oblast of the Russian Federation
CONDEMNING the Russian unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that blatantly ignores national sovereignty and deliberate disregard for human lives as well as threatens the ideals of democracy and freedom is unjustifiable and cannot go without baring consequence;
REAFFIRMING our support of the people of Ukraine in our community, in their homeland, or seeking refuge in neighboring countries as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom;
ACKNOWLEDGING the brave citizens in both Ukraine and Russia who are standing up against this assault on democracy and human life and do not support the attack by the Russian Federation;
BEARING IN MIND the work that will be needed to promote democratic values and create a system that encourages freedom of speech and civil and human rights in Russia and throughout the region;
and now therefore,
BE IT ORDERED THAT THE CITY OF CHARLOTTE shall immediately suspend its sister city ties with the City of Voronezh.
• Sister city status can be reviewed and considered for readmittance in the sister cities program after a period of one year following the declaration of peace, the return of sovereign and territorial integrity to Ukraine and the establishment of democratic systems in Russia.
• At this time, we will not support any exchanges between our governments, businesses, nor residents of Russia.
We are hopeful that a peaceful solution will be found quickly and that we can again join with Voronezh to celebrate the commonalities that bring us together instead of acknowledging the political differences and violence that tarnish a 30-year relationship based on peace, diplomacy and democratic exchange
