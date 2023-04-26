CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council voted April 24 to support six affordable housing projects, including Evoke Living at Ballantyne, with $20.2 million from the city’s Housing Trusting Fund.
City staff explained the projects at length to the council earlier this month. Among them, Evoke Living at Ballantyne may bring 60 affordable housing units to city-owned property at 15024 Ballancroft Parkway.
Ballantyne-area rep Ed Driggs was supportive of bringing affordable housing to his district, where he said property is pricey.
“I'm very anxious to get this done just to demonstrate that there is no opposition in the district to this kind of housing,” Driggs said earlier this month. “Very willing to see this diversification take place but it does cost more to develop in areas like south Charlotte, so I really hope we can all get behind this one.”
South Charlotte rep Tariq Bokhari was the lone member of the council to vote against the measures. He acknowledged that affordable housing is a problem in Charlotte but the city’s efforts are not making enough progress.
“It’s tens of thousands of units is the problem. We’re not even talking about thousands of units,” Bokhari said. “We’re talking about hundreds of units here. Meanwhile, we’re not even addressing or sizing the infrastructure issues we have on roads, repaving and sidewalks, on stormwater, on water-piping. I think we need to prioritize a whole lot right now because this seems to be a topic we spend an immense amount of time and don’t even make a dent in it.”
The April 24 meeting was chock full of housing topics.
Mayor Vi Lyles proclaimed April 2023 as Fair Housing Month.
The council awarded nearly $4 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funding to Long Creek Senior Apartments (8400 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road) and Hope Springs Subdivision (1029 Peachtree Road).
Members also approved $2 million in contracts with three nonprofits to rehab about 40 homes owned by low or moderate income people. The organizations are For the Struggle, Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Charlotte Region and Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.
A lot of discussion centered on launching an affordable housing development fee reimbursement pilot program with up to $1.5 million from COVID recovery funding. This was a recommendation that came out of a committee but many council members, including Driggs, wanted more time to evaluate the proposal.
