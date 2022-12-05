CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the 13th state finals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Dec. 3 at Smith Middle School.
Twenty schools qualified from regionals to compete in the state finals.
Four students from each team wrote from four different text type prompts. Submissions were scored in the afternoon and individual and team results were presented. The state champions were The Early College at Guilford and Millennium Charter Academy of Mount Airy.
Complete rankings are shown below:
High School:
1 - The Early College at Guilford - 89.4
2 - Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy - 87.8
3 - Ardrey Kell HS - 84.8
4 - Chapel Hill HS
5 - Atkins HS
6 - Mount Airy HS
7 - Seaforth HS
8 - South Lenoir HS
9 - Falls Lake Academy
10 - Forsyth Country Day
State Champion in Problem / Solution: Julia Kincaid of Forsyth Country Day
State Champion in Literary Analysis: Abby Mucharnuk of The Early College at Guilford
State Champion in Argumentation: Jennie Connor of Thomas Jefferson Classical
State Champion in Creative Writing: Ryan Johnson of The Early College at Guilford
Middle School:
1 - Millennium Charter Academy - 85.8
2 - Smith MS - 85.1
3 - Jay M Robinson MS - 83.5
4 - Brown Summit MS
5 - MB Pollard MS
6 - GM Horton MS
7 - Woodington MS
8 - Falls Lake Academy
9 - The Brawley School
10 - Asheville MS
State Champion in Argumentation: Anya Menta of The Brawley School
State Champion in Narrative: Elissa Huettel of Smith MS
State Champion in Informative / Explanatory: Paisley Chilton of Millennium Charter Academy
State Champion in Problem / Solution: Qizheng Li of Jay M Robinson MS
