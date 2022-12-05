CHARLOTTE – Yazan Alhakim, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Charlotte, NC - Independence Blvd. was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.
AlHakim joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see the importance daily of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” AlHakim said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
AlHakim is from Damascus, Syria, He started his career working in the food industry. From a graphic designer to a marketing manager, he traveled and attended trade fairs around the world. He moved to the U.S. in 2014 and finished his marketing education at UNCC. He acquired the FASTSIGNS center in Independence in Charlotte in August 2018 and recently earned his real estate license.
AlHakim joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking among small business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business has a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals.
“I am proud to have Yazan AlHakim as part of our Leadership Council,” NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken said. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
AlHakim’s FASTSIGNS business specializes in graphics and signage. Visit fastsigns.com/67 for details.
