CHARLOTTE – Promenade Shopping Center has secured approval from the City of Charlotte to allow another restaurant with a drive-thru window.
The shopping center, located at Providence Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, went through the city’s rezoning process to change its site plan.
City staff supported the change in zoning in part because “the site is located at an interstate interchange area where retail and drive-thru services are compatible with the surrounding development pattern, given the right design standards,” according to a zoning report.
