CHARLOTTE – The Urban Design Center in the city’s Planning, Design & Development department will open the application processes for both the 2022 placemaking grant program and the placemaking creative pool on Jan. 14.
The placemaking grant program uses urban design and placemaking to transform underutilized public spaces into vibrant places for people.
The city maintains a pool of local artists who manage, create and implement original compositions. This includes work in mixed media, performance, written and spoken word, video/photography and fabrication.
Charlotte residents, organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit applications for consideration.
The application processes will be open from Jan. 14 to March 4. A total of $150,000 in grant funding is available and grants will be between $1,000 and $25,000.
“The City of Charlotte’s Placemaking grants are a great opportunity for neighborhoods, organizations, local businesses and passionate individuals to come together to breathe new life into a public space,” said Alyson Craig, the city's deputy planning director. “We are looking forward to seeing what creative and inspirational ideas applicants come up with as a way to enhance the identity of a place they care most about in Charlotte.”
To make projects accessible and easier to complete, the city has created a Placemaking Hub toolkit.
Applicants may apply for a variety of project types, including street and wall murals, painted traffic circles and crosswalks, street furniture, signal cabinet wraps, bus stop improvements, pop-up plaza/park and community oriented agriculture initiatives.
Applicants are invited to attend upcoming virtual meetings to have their questions answered about placemaking projects and the application process. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10.
Visit charlottenc.gov/placemaking to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.