CHARLOTTE – Danny Lipford and Chelsea Lipford Wolf, hosts of the Emmy-nominated “Today’s Homeowner,” will transform a Charlotte homeowner’s backyard into an outdoor oasis.
Courtney Claugus won Homeowner Media’s 2022 Backyard Paradise Contest.
“We moved into our house about a year and a half ago and one of the things we still haven’t gotten around to tackling is the backyard,” she said. “When we saw the Instagram post about the competition, we both joked about how great it would be to win, but never thought it would happen.”
Receiving the call from Danny was a welcome surprise, Claugus said.
“Winning the Today’s Homeowner Backyard Paradise competition is so exciting!” she said. “We still can’t believe that we will get to meet Danny and Chelsea and have them help us make our backyard beautiful! We can’t wait!”
The contest draws thousands of entrants from nearly every state.
As the winner, Claugus will receive expert design services to create the backyard of her dreams, labor and installation of a variety of project materials from Pavestone and Quikrete, valued at $10,000.
Courtney and her husband, Adam, will also appear on an episode of “Today’s Homeowner” showcasing the makeover.
Lipford is excited to take his crew on the road to North Carolina for this special project.
“It’s always rewarding to work with people who have a vision for their home, but aren’t quite sure how to get started,” he said. “We get a chance to teach them some DIY skills and give them confidence! Chelsea and I look forward to working with Courtney and her husband on their outdoor area — I think they and our audience will love how it all turns out.”
The “Today’s Homeowner” team will coordinate the backyard makeover this spring, with the episode set to air in late July.
