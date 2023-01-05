CHARLOTTE – Charlotte resident Mollie Zuyus will serve as a Peace Corps volunteer in Panama in the agriculture sector.
She is among the first Peace Corps volunteers returning to overseas service since the agency suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I joined the Peace Corps to immerse myself in a community unlike the ones in which I was raised, to broaden my understanding of the world and strengthen my international perspective,” said Zuyus. “I hope to improve my Spanish-speaking skills, while making meaningful connections abroad. I also hope to develop creative problem-solving skills within the agricultural field.”
Zuyus is a graduate of the College of Charleston with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and Spanish.
Volunteer cohorts are made up of first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. After a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development. All will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
The agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries at the request of host governments. Volunteers have already returned to 45 countries.
