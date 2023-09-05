Charlotte resident Nicholas Pacello will participate with fellow Bristol Myers Squibb employees in the 10th annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer cross-country bike ride on Sept. 19. The challenge: 3,000 miles in three days. The goal: Raise $1 million for cancer research.
Pacello works supporting the oncology division at Bristol Myers Squibb. He has seen firsthand the support that is needed for cancer patients and their families day in and day out.
“I hear the stories. I see the patients. I see the families. I see how it impacts many, many people,” he said.
Not only does Pacello desire to make an impact in the community he works directly with, there is also a personal reason he rides. A weekend musician, Pacello played in multiple bands and formed close relationships with his band members. A few years ago, two of the members in his band were diagnosed with cancer. One friend lost a kidney. The other lost his life to lung cancer.
It was these events that spurred Pacello into action and motivated him to get involved in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride. Throughout the course of the six-month training cycle, Pacello especially honed his endurance. Small mile rides turned into two and a half hour rides. Now he’s riding three days in a row, 50 to 70 miles a day. And though it is a challenge, Pacello finds the cause is more rewarding because of it.
He is using this opportunity to honor the legacies of those he has lost to the disease. Pacello and a number of other participants have written names on the backs of their jerseys to wear during the ride in memory of family, friends and loved ones.
“These are the people that we’re riding for,” he said. “When we ride together as a team, you see the names of the other people on the jerseys. It’s quite motivating when it gets challenging because you think about those people that not only you’re riding for but all your other colleagues are riding for as well.”
There are nine teams of Bristol Myers Squibb employees competing in the cross-country ride, with each team completing a different leg of the total ride. Pacello’s journey will take him from Denver, Colorado to Topeka, Kansas.
“When the bike ride is over, I hope it’s just the beginning and it motivates a lot of people to learn what they can do because, let’s face it, most of us, if not all of us, are impacted by cancer in some way. If it’s not personally, it’s with a family member or friend,” Pacello said. “The more people that learn, the more people that are generous to give, the stronger the fight becomes and the more likely we will win this fight in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.