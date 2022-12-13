CHARLOTTE – Charlotte resident Grace Pilcher is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am passionate about teaching, which is what first drew me to this volunteer opportunity teaching English as a foreign language. I also want to make a positive impact in the world, which also attracted me to the Peace Corps,” Pilcher said. “I hope to better my Spanish-speaking skills and gain more experience teaching a language at the high school and/or college level. Overall, I hope to grow as a person during my time in Ecuador.”
Pilcher is a graduate of UNC Wilmington with a master’s degree in Spanish.
Volunteers consist of first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, they’ll collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of six sectors – agriculture, economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development. All will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
The agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures.
Volunteers have already returned to 45 countries around the world.
The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in volunteering can apply at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.
