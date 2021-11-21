CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission will partner with community members and local organizations to provide Thanksgiving meals for an estimated 5,000 families in our community.
Donors brought in boxes full of complete Thanksgiving meals to Rebound, Charlotte Rescue Mission's men's campus. The meals will be distributed to an estimated 5,000 families in need in partnership with 14 organizations, including the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
“Our goal is to help as many as possible receive a complete Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, president and CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. "We want them to know how much they are loved and give them hope from the troubles they are facing today.”
Charlotte Rescue Mission provides a free, 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominantly homeless.
Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org or call 704-333-HOPE (4673) for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.