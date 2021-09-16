CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission has launched the Miracle at Cedar Street, a capital campaign to raise $25 million for a new men’s campus for the cost-free, residential drug and alcohol recovery program they provide.
The current facility is nearly 100 years old. Originally designed as an office building, the facility operates under an outdated building code, does not comply with ADA standards, and has limited options for mitigating the spread of illnesses. The new building will provide a more conducive space for recovery, and it will also allow the mission to serve more than 100 additional men each year.
The Miracle at Cedar Street campaign is being led by co-chairs Harvey Gantt, former mayor of Charlotte, and Heath Campbell, Charlotte/Metrolina Region President of Truist Financial Corporation.
“This campaign is timely and sorely needed because it addresses issues of homelessness, affordable housing, drug addiction, and social mobility,” Gantt said.
The full cabinet includes:
• Bruce Barkley of Duke Energy;
• Kieth Cockrell of Bank of America;
• Malcomb Coley of Ernst & Young;
• Kandi Deitemeyer of Central Piedmont Community College;
• James Frias of Nucor Corporation;
• Tom Glick of Tepper Sports & Entertainment;
• Frank Harrison of Coca-Cola Consolidated;
• Pat Rodgers of Rodgers Builders;
• Alison Summerville of Ally Bank; and
• Tom Skains, retired.
Sizable donations have been made by Truist Financial Corporation ($1 million), Nucor Corporation (donated steel for the building, valued at $4 million) and Coca-Cola Consolidated ($1 million).
“We are excited and encouraged by the way the community has rallied around this important effort,” said Tony Marciano, president of the mission. “The generosity of the Charlotte community allows us to continue providing this vital service free of charge to those who need it most.”
Visit www.miracleatcedarstreet.org to learn more and donate.
