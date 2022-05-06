CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission is launching a new transitional housing community that will house mothers and their children.
In 2020, Charlotte Rescue Mission expanded into transitional housing through a new program called Recovery Living, which was funded by LendingTree Foundation’s Lendahand Alliance Cohort. Recovery Living provides Charlotte Rescue Mission graduates the opportunity to live in affordable transitional housing for up to two years after graduation.
The new house, named Robin’s Nest after a staff member who passed away during the pandemic, will be Charlotte Rescue Mission’s community specifically designed to serve mothers with their children.
“Our hope is that this house will be a place of safety and stabilization for women overcoming homelessness and addiction,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We’re excited to watch the women and children that live here flourish and grow as they become full and contributing members of our community once more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.