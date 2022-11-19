CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission is distributing thousands of Thanksgiving food boxes and turkeys to its partners in the community.
The nonprofit uses its platform to collect these boxes and turkeys and then distributes them to other agencies and Title I schools so they can get them out to the families who need them the most.
The distribution begins Nov. 19 and continues through Nov. 21 at 624 McNinch St.
