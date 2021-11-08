Charlotte Rescue Mission has launched its annual Thanksgiving food box drive to collect 4,500 food boxes.
They will be distributed to families in need in partnership with 14 community organizations, including the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Harvest Center and CW Williams Community Health Center.
Donations have already been pledged by many churches, individuals and corporations, the largest coming from Brighthouse Financial, Food Lion and Good Friends Charlotte.
“Our annual food box drive is a beautiful example of the how the Charlotte community comes together each year to care for its neighbors,” Executive Director Tony Marciano said. “It's a privilege to play a role in that story.”
Donations will be collected at Charlotte Rescue Mission on Nov. 19 and 20. Those interested in donating can email pam.beam@charlotterescuemission.org for more details.
