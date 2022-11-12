CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting food through Nov. 18 for its annual Thanksgiving Food Box Outreach Campaign.
The Thanksgiving Food Box is a complete holiday meal for a family of four. The nonprofit’s goal is that the family will create their own memories in their kitchen for years to come.
“We are asking one family to prepare one Thanksgiving Food box for another family,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “Our partners will drop off the food boxes including turkey the Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving at the Charlotte Rescue Mission.”
Marciano said it’s not just about building boxes, it’s about building memories.
“We want our recipients to look back at Thanksgiving of 2022 being so special because other people cared about me,” Marciano said. “That’s what this is all about. Helping a family create memories around their own Thanksgiving table.”
Last year, the mission delivered over 5,000 food boxes which served over 20,000 people. Its goal is to at least equal, if not exceed that number.
But this year, Charlotte Rescue Mission recognized that it is running short on commitments for food boxes and turkey donations. The mission had commitments for 2,000 food boxes prior to the start of the campaign. It needs an additional 3,000 food boxes to reach its goal of 5,000 turkeys and food boxes filled with Thanksgiving staples.
Contract Pam Beam at pam.beam@CharlotteRescueMission.org for the instructions or with any questions.
