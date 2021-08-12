CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will require masks in city government buildings, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, beginning Aug. 13.
Charlotte employees, contractors and members of the public will be required to wear a mask while inside city government buildings, including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center remains closed to the public except for public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.
