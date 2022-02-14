CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte announced new street names Feb. 10 as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work.
The following new street names will become effective in March:
• Morrison Boulevard will become Carnegie Boulevard.
The current Carnegie Boulevard will be extended to replace Morrison Boulevard and will become effective on March 31.
• East/West Hill Street has four non-continuous sections that required four new names that will become effective on March 18.
West Hill between McNinch Street and South Cedar Street will be renamed Westmere Avenue.
West Hill between South Cedar Street and Eldridge Street renamed Stadium View Drive.
East Hill at Royal Court will be renamed Civil Street.
East/West Hill between South Church and South College streets will be renamed “Good Samaritan Way” in honor of Good Samaritan Hospital, built in 1891, the first private hospital in North Carolina built to provide services to Charlotte’s African American community. The building was demolished in 1996 to make room for what is now Bank of America Stadium.
Remaining Streets to be Renamed
The final streets to be renamed due to their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy are Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street.
Residents and business owners who live on Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street are submitting new name suggestions. A final vote will allow them to select their top three name choices to determine which names will become effective in May and June.
Visit charlottenc.gov/legacy, call 311 or email legacy@charlottenc.gov for more information and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.