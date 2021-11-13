CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte announced three new street names as part of the Legacy Commission’s street renaming work.
The following new street names will become effective on Jan. 21, 2022:
• Aycock Lane will be renamed Wall Street.
• Jackson Avenue will become Cross Trail Drive.
• Zebulon Avenue will become Yellowstone Drive. (The existing Yellowstone Drive, including block ranges, will be extended as a result of this change.)
Remaining streets to be renamed
The final streets to be renamed due to their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy are Barringer Drive, Hill Street, Morrison Boulevard and Stonewall Street.
Residents and business owners who live on Hill Street and Morrison Boulevard are submitting new name suggestions. A final vote will allow them to select their top three name choices to determine which names will become effective in March 2022.
Community engagement for Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street will begin in January 2022 and the new names will become effective in March 2022.
On the web: www.charlottenc.gov/legacy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.