CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte released the final draft of the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map on Feb. 21.
The map is a companion to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides guidance for the type and intensity of development that is appropriate for the city.
The city will host listening sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 22 to March 17 for residents to provide feedback regarding the recommended final draft. The city will also host a public comment session with city council on Feb. 28.
“The community involvement in this mapping process over the last several months has helped bring shape to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan’s vision,” said Alyson Craig, the city’s interim planning director. “As we work towards the adoption of the policy map, we invite the community’s continued input and feedback in guiding Charlotte’s future growth."
City council is tentatively scheduled to review and vote on adoption of the policy map on March 28.
Visit www.cltfuture2040.com to learn more about the policy map and register for listening sessions.
