CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Planning, Design & Development Department released the first draft of the Unified Development Ordinance on Oct. 7.
The UDO will update and combine into one document the regulations that guide growth and development in Charlotte. Specifically included are all ordinance requirements related to zoning; streets, sidewalks and infrastructure; trees; drainage/stormwater; subdivisions; floodplain; and soil erosion and sedimentation control.
“The UDO is an important and exciting update to the current ordinances that were written at different times over the last 30 years,” Deputy Planning Director Alyson Craig said. “It’s an effort to consolidate the regulations and provide better predictability in the development process.”
The UDO serves as a critical tool in implementing the community’s vision for growth, as set forth in the adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. It expands how the city advances community priorities, including affordable housing, public open space, the environment, and support for small businesses and businesses owned by minorities and women.
“I’m proud of the several years of work the Ordinance Advisory Committee has contributed to the first draft of Charlotte’s Unified Development Ordinance,” said Tony Lathrop, chair of the Ordinance Advisory Committee and board member of the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We’ve had a high level of committee engagement in a very inclusive and transparent process that has involved neighborhood leaders, developers, designers and community leaders. I’m thrilled to see the result and thank all involved for their hard work.”
The community is invited to review the draft UDO on www.charlotteudo.org and provide feedback on the proposed regulations at upcoming engagement sessions.
“I encourage everyone to remain engaged, and to review and share input on the draft,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “As the work on the city’s first Unified Development Ordinance continues in the months ahead, please ensure your voice is heard.”
Community members can learn more about the UDO and share their input online at www.charlotteudo.org.
Visit www.charlottenc.gov/charlottefuture for more information about all of the city’s efforts to address future growth.
