CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Beverly Crest Boulevard recently donated more than $1,000 in gifts to HOPEmatch.
Students collected toys, clothing, books and various household items to benefit families supported by HOPEmatch, a nonprofit that provides resources for struggling families.
Students learned the importance of giving back to the community, especially during the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.