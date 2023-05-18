Charlotte Pipe and Foundry sees fit on Providence Road

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has approached the City of Charlotte about amending the site plan for the Mecklenburg Furniture Building property off Providence Road.
The one-acre site is north of Ardsley Road and south of Moravian Lane.
Collin Brown, of Alexander Ricks PLLC, pointed to a major rezoning for the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site on Morehead Street the firm has used to showcase its products. The firm specializes in making cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings.
”They are being displaced from The Foundry and so they have an opportunity to relocate,” Brown told the council during the May 15 public hearing. “We're very pleased that they're staying in the city of Charlotte and essentially taking the Mecklenburg Furniture Building in the Myers Park-Eastover area, which has been vacant for about 15 years, and replacing it with the kind of a dynamic new building.”
City staff recommends approval of the site plan amendement even though it is inconsistent with the 2040 Policy Map recommendation.
“It has been intended for non-residential uses for many years and the rezoning would bring the parcel under Neighborhood Center which matches the adjacent parcels that are along Providence Road,” Senior Planner John Kinley told the council.
He said the plan would move the building footprint closer to the front of the site and move parking to the side and back.
Access will be off Providence Road. The applicant has committed to an eight-foot planting strip and eight-foot sidewalk along Providence Road, as well as committed up to $7,500 toward pedestrian ramp upgrades and to improve the bus stop at the Ardsley Road intersection.
No one spoke against the project during the public hearing. Two people attended a community meeting but Brown said there was early outreach to the community.
“I think everyone is very comfortable with this type of use,” Brown said. “It's very low intensity. Charlotte Pipe is known for high quality buildings.”
