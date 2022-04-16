CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte celebrated the completion of new bike lanes along Fifth and Sixth streets April 16 that improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.
The protected bike lane project makes for the first completed segment of the Uptown CycleLink Program.
“This is another move forward in our evolution as a city that prioritizes freedom of mobility with increased safety and security of all residents,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “The Uptown CycleLink design improves access to the heart of Charlotte, while providing a controlled space for exercise, family fun and biking in for work or recreation.”
The program plans to create seven miles of new, separated bike lanes throughout the city. The lanes will eventually connect to a network of more than 40 miles of bike lanes across Charlotte.
“This event marks the opening of a bike path that over 4,000 residents joined us in asking the city to build in 2016,” said Shannon Binns, founder and executive director for Sustain Charlotte. “We applaud CDOT staff, city council and Center City Partners for honoring this request and making Uptown safer and more accessible. We look forward to working with the city to make more of our streets safe for all users.”
Phase one of the project on Fifth and Sixth streets was completed in April 2019 and connects the Little Sugar Creek Greenway to the Rail Trail. City leaders celebrated phase two, which connects the Rail Trail to Irwin Creek Greenway, April 16 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community bike ride.
“We are proud to have the Uptown CycleLink in Center City,” said Michael J. Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “This is infrastructure of today’s greatest cities. This system of protected bike lanes provides the vital connections that move us closer to our vision of becoming a city of bikes, as stated in our Center City Vision Plan.”
The city’s bike network is classified as an AAA (all ages and abilities) bike network, making it accessible and safe for all. The completed project runs for about 2.5 miles east to west across Uptown, connecting both greenways.
Information about bike routes around the city can be found at bikecharlotte.org.
