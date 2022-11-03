CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is launching an electric vehicle carsharing program in partnership with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and the Centralina Regional Council.
The program is part of a nationwide Affordable Mobility Platform funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and managed by Forth Mobility. The platform is designed to increase access to electric transportation by making low-cost EVs available to underserved communities. Ten cities are participating in the program. Charlotte is the only one in the Southeast.
The EV carsharing program will launch in July 2023, with 10 shared EVs made available to residents and staff in five affordable housing developments across the city.
Though final confirmations are pending, the five developments that have committed represent 538 housing units, and eligible residents with valid driver's licenses will have the opportunity first to test drive the vehicles through ride-and-drive events, allowing them to become more familiar with the technology. For future trips, residents will be able to reserve the vehicles online and rent them at a small hourly or daily fee. The program is funded for two years and designed with the intention to continue as a self-funded model in the years to come.
"With Governor Cooper’s administration's focus on the rapid and equitable shift to electric transportation, this innovative project will serve as a model for wider-scale EV sharing in underserved communities across the state," said Stan Cross, electric transportation policy director at Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. "The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy has been advocating for centering equity in state electric transportation policies, plans and programs. We are excited to roll up our sleeves with our partners and help get it done."
Affordable Mobility Platform will install two EV chargers at each housing location. Each charger will come equipped with two ports. One port will power the shared electric vehicle, and the other will be used for charging vehicles from the surrounding communities.
"AMP presents a novel model that addresses several intersectional issues faced by many middle to lower-income residents," said Patrick King, electric transportation equity manager at Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. The program provides a means of transportation that reduces emissions, and at a low cost, that's a fraction of traditional vehicle ownership that doesn't break the bank. The benefits of which improve the air quality, not just for members of the housing developments but for all communities."
Drivers who use a carsharing system can access a car when needed without having to pay the costs of maintenance, repairs and insurance associated with traditional ownership. These costs can be burdensome, especially for lower-income residents, for whom transportation costs can consume a significant portion of their household spending.
"Because transportation makes up 40% of Charlotte's total greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonizing this sector through electrification is a critical strategy for a low carbon future,” said Sarah Hazel, chief sustainability and resiliency officer at the City of Charlotte. "We are thrilled to partner on an impactful initiative that centers residents of affordable housing in our electrification journey as we work towards a healthy, equitable, and sustainable Charlotte."
EVs are oil-free, produce no smog, and produce 85% fewer carbon emissions than traditional cars.
The hope is to demonstrate a scalable model that increases access to clean transportation.
“Our region is at the crossroads of equity and unprecedented levels of funding for transportation electrification; therefore, this project is extremely timely and will further define the role local governments can play in the deployment of electric vehicles for everyone,” said Jason Wager, assistant director at Centralina Regional Council and Director, Centralina Clean Fuels Coalition.
