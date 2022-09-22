CHARLOTTE – Development along congested Providence Road is generally a sore subject for Charlotte City Council, but members voted 6-5 on Sept. 19 to allow a building up to 16,400 square feet for general and medical office uses.
Council Member Ed Driggs said this rezoning decision was difficult because it comes as the city prepares for a new 2040 Comprehensive Plan and UDO. Driggs thought the project should be judged based on current policy.
Driggs reasoned that city staff and the zoning committee recommended approval and the petitioner changed the site plan to accommodate feedback from the neighbors, such as relocating the building and entrance.
“I did talk also with CDOT at length about concerns related to the safety of the U-turn on Providence Road, which I will remind people was a reason that i rejected a petition probably seven years ago now to put a daycare center there because that would have involved surges of traffic making dangerous U-turns,” Driggs said. “But I got a long memo back from CDOT saying that the expected number of cars making a U-turn could be accommodated by the gaps between the light cycles and that this has not been identified as a high accident area.”
While some people preferred to see single-family housing in that area, Driggs thought office was a reasonable use and that residential isn’t commercially viable. He said a lot of the traffic to and from this building will be throughout the day, whereas the biggest concern about congestion is during rush hour.
“I’m acutely aware that Providence Road is a huge headache in traffic,” Driggs said. “I’ve been proposing for a couple of years to council that we have a congestion overlay or establish some rules that would communicate to the petitioners the limits on what kind of trip generation we were willing to accept. That was not taken up. We were too busy with the UDO.”
