CHARLOTTE – Sarah French came up empty-handed when searching for a book for her children that told the story of Christmas with Jesus’ birth and the history of St. Nicholas as one cohesive story. So, French decided to write one.
“I started getting messages from other mothers looking for the same thing, so I decided to publish the story I had written and make it an ‘official’ children’s book,” French said. “I’m hoping others make this a family tradition in their own home like we have in ours.”
While “A Beautiful Story: Jesus & St. Nick” is meant to be a fun Christmas story for children, it also gives them the history behind many holiday traditions, such as why we hang stockings.
The illustrated bedtime story also teaches children about the birth of Jesus and the importance of giving.
“I hope as my children and others get older, they will understand why we have certain traditions, and it all points back to Jesus,” French said. “It’s the season of giving for a reason, and Jesus was the greatest gift of all.”
French, a four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who works with WCNC-TV, serves in the children’s ministry of her church in Charlotte.
Want the book?
“A Beautiful Story: Jesus & St. Nick” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.
