PHILIPPINE SEA – Retail Services Specialist Third Class Dandre Moore (right) from Charlotte, assigned to USS Germantown (LSD 42), receives his petty officer 3rd class collar device during his promotion on June 24.
Moore was an undesignated fireman selected as a retail services specialist through the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks program.
Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
