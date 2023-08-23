Charlotte native receives Army medical award

CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte native received a prestigious military medical award during a ceremony Aug. 11 in the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Army Maj. Gen. John Kline, hosted the ceremony to honor Aljournal “Ajaye” Franklin, who has served nearly 35 years as part of the U.S. Army, both in uniform and as an Army civilian. Franklin received the Order of Military Medical Merit for his work supporting the Army medical field.
Franklin served on active duty for 24 years in such places as Fort Liberty (Bragg), N.C.; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Germany, Alaska and in deployed environments such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kosovo.
Over the 10 years since he retired from active duty, Franklin has worked in suicide prevention and resiliency, and has addressed audiences about both topics as large as 4,000 in one setting.
Kline introduced Franklin as a vital part of the command’s success and credited him with a long history of contributions worthy of the award.
“We all know that Ajaye has a very charismatic style and his personality is contagious,” Kline said. “And this is the type of leader that just drives you!”
Following the presentation of the medallion and certificate of membership, Franklin honored his wife of 34 years, Maria Jones Franklin, and his family, which he referred to as “Team Franklin.” He presented his wife with a flower arrangement and card while remarking that this was a “career achievement for them.”
The Order of Military Medical Merit is given to only a select few within the Army Medical Department. There is an extensive nomination process followed by selections made via a board of senior leadership to receive membership into the order. Franklin said he did not take the honor for granted.
Quoting Proverbs 22:29 KJV, Franklin told the audience that he strived to make “diligence” his watchword and always worked to stay important and relevant in his work and that he worked to be “true” to what he did.
Franklin currently serves as the Community Ready and Resilient Integrator for the Center for Initial Military Training on Joint Base Langley Eustis (JBLE), Virginia.
