Charlotte native participates in Wreaths Across America ceremony

GREAT LAKES, Il. – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brandon Bridges, of Charlotte, lays a wreath during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. SN Chantel M. MogollonHufford/U.S. Navy photo

