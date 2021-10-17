CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte announced Oct. 16 that the city council’s redistricting public hearing, originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 will now begin at 6 p.m.
Zoning decisions will begin at 3:30 p.m. Zoning hearings will begin at 5 p.m.
Residents can still sign up to speak at the redistricting public hearing. Interested residents must complete the speaker registration form or call the City Clerk's Office at 704-336-2248.
Residents interested in speaking can do so in-person or virtually. The sign-up deadline for speakers who wish to speak virtually is Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Speakers who plan to speak in-person on Monday can sign up to speak with the city clerk at the meeting prior to the start of the agenda item.
Click here to learn more about the Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.