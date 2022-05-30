CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Motor Speedway honored Luther Fincher with a special presentation May 29 in the media center, saluting his announcement that he will retire following the Coca-Cola 600.
Fincher's tenure as a security guard at the speedway has spanned more than 60 years, from the first Coca-Cola 600 on June 19, 1960 to the most recent one. Fincher was gifted a custom-framed aerial photo of the speedway.
Fincher served in the U.S. Marine Corps as well as 20 years as the fire chief for the Charlotte Fire Department. Spending race weekends at his home track, though, represent some of Fincher's most treasured memories.
"It’s purely been a pleasure and an honor to come and work here," Fincher said. "I knew so many of the people who were supposed to be in the press box, and those who weren’t supposed to be there, so that made it easy. It was an easy job to me. It seemed like I had what it took to do that job.
"It’s been a lot of fun. It started out as just concrete bleachers and now, it’s turned into a city. It’s a real city out here. There aren’t many cities in North Carolina that are as large as the speedway when the race starts tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.