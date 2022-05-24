CHARLOTTE – Eric Gelly has taken over as president and CEO of Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union. He replaces the retiring Bob Bruns.
Gelly joined Charlotte Metro just over two years ago as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Prior to joining Charlotte Metro, Gelly held leadership roles across the credit union industry, serving as president of CUNA Strategic Services; board chair of Advanced Fraud Solutions; executive director of Carolina Credit Union Services; executive vice president and chief operations officer for Carolinas Credit Union League; and vice president of human resources for Premier Federal Credit Union.
“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to succeed Bob as President and CEO of Charlotte Metro,” said Gelly. “Our credit union is entering into an exciting time as we execute our growth plans. We will continue to focus on Charlotte Metro’s strategic mission of delivering and growing new opportunities for staff and members as well as enabling communities to prosper.”
Together, Gelly and Bruns have collaborated on the strategic vision for Charlotte Metro’s continued growth and expansion plans.
Bruns will continue to serve the credit union as senior advisor to the CEO until his effective retirement on Oct. 31.
Bruns has amassed numerous accomplishments during his nearly 40 years of service to Charlotte Metro’s members, growing the credit union from just $5 million in total assets to over $1 billion today.
“Bob’s life-long dedication to our credit union leaves a legacy of service and commitment which has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of members,” said Bruce Bellamy, board chair of CMCU. “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank him for his leadership and inspirational vision over the last four decades. He has been a leader that makes every member of our credit union feel special and every community supported.”
