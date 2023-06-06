Charlotte Media Group celebrated the 50 Most Dynamic Women of 2023 on May 31 at Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte/SouthPark at Phillips Place.
This was the second time we’ve honored women in the Matthews-Mint Hill, Union County and south Charlotte areas in this manner and it’s become one of my favorite events that we do.
Our newspapers have traditionally published annual listings of the Most Powerful Women of the Charlotte region that were designed to be more of a who’s who of leaders in prominent positions in government, education, nonprofits and business.
Publisher Adrian Garson created this 50 Most Dynamic campaign to celebrate women from all walks of life, whether they are managing multi-million dollar companies or busy households.
We published short bios of most of the winners in our May 26 edition. I was inspired by reading about some of the women we honored. I had a chance to talk to a few of them during our May 31 event.
Teah Burse, for example, has traveled the country making a living as a fashion model. In recent years, she has focused on raising a family and business, Creative Share Group. But late last year, doctors diagnosed her with multiple sclerosis. Now she’s trying to raise awareness about MS.
It gave me goosebumps to hear how honorees like Jessica Helms of the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce and Lesie Ellis of Meaningful Change Consulting have powered through cancer to achieve personal and professional goals. Then I felt goosebumps on my goosebumps when I heard the support the other women in the room gave to them.
I also spoke with Angela Gordon Mills of Spotlight Performing Arts Academy in Mint Hill. She has poured her heart and soul into building Spotlight Performing Arts Academy. I was wowed by how many productions her small business coordinates each theater season.
I also chatted with Sharon L. Allen of H&S Therapeutic Services. Allen told me how her husband provided the spark needed to become a continuous learner. She’s now giving back to the community as vice president of the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
These women are the epitome of dynamic.
Special thanks to for hosting the program. The Emmy-winning broadcaster brought a lot of energy to the event. Her podcast, Wake Up To Your Life, is highly recommended.
There’s still time
Best of the Weeklies voting is still open for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Union County Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly. Like the 50 Most Dynamic Women, this is a reader-driven campaign in which the community nominates deserving people and businesses. The companies with the most votes are recognized in print and in person. Visit www.thecharlotteweekly.com to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.