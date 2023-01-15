CHARLOTTE – Representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be traveling to universities across the Carolinas over the next several weeks in hopes of recruiting the best teaching talent.
Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot said the district is participating in nearly 40 recruitment events over the next 80 days.
In February, they’ll be recruiting in-person at Clemson, South Carolina, Winthrop, College of Charleston, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, Winston-Salem State and Queens University of Charlotte. Recruiting will be done virtually as well.
“Our recruitment team is really knocking it out of the park to do what they can to highlight CMS as an employer of choice not only for teachers but for a number of different positions that we hire for,” Pejot said. “It really takes a lot to run a school district. We have positions all across the board from teachers to drivers to IT to finance to you name it. We all face the same challenges when it comes to staffing and keeping and recruiting people.”
CMS has about 219 teaching vacancies. The district is using a pool of more than 1,525 substitutes as well as guest teachers to temporarily fill in the gaps.
The district has added new tools to attract top talent, including new student-teacher sign-on bonuses. Student-teachers who commit to becoming full-time teachers at CMS can get a $10,000 signing bonus. CMS is also paying $7,500 signing bonuses to student teachers from other districts.
“We've already issued a number of guaranteed contracts for student-teachers that have already started this month and for the upcoming school year in August,” Pejot said.
Programs such as the CMS Teaching Residency allow the human resources department to grow its internal recruiting pipeline, Pejot said.
This is an alternative pathway toward a teaching license designed to bring in people to teach elementary school as well as middle and high school math, science, language arts.
“This most recent year, we added core content area of Exceptional Children general education so that we can have more specialized EC teachers to serve our student population,” Pejot said. “This upcoming year starting now we're working to add additional core content areas like multilingual, which is an increased need that we're seeing among our student populations.”
Applications are accepted through May 1. The district has a webinar on alternative licensure pathways scheduled for Jan. 19.
CMS also hopes to lobby state lawmakers to make teaching jobs more desirable.
Some of CMS's legislative priorities include licensure reciprocity for all states as well as alternative pathways and Montessori programs; increased pay and benefits; and funding for classroom supplies.
