CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seeking excellence in academics, engagement, operations and people for the 2023-24 school year, according to Staff Ingrid Medlock.
Medlock points to CMS’s vision to “lead the community in educational excellence, inspiring intellectual curiosity, creativity and achievement so that all students reach their full potential” and its mission to “create an innovative, inclusive, student-centered environment that supports the development of independent learners.”
“Bottom line, we want to ensure that all of our families have a crown experience,” Medlock told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education on Aug. 22. “That means we will be customer-focused, responsive and respectful, optimistic, welcoming and we’re going to provide needs-based service.”
CMS has identified four specific academic goals for the 2023-24 school year:
• Increase the percentage of Black and Hispanic third-graders who score at the college and career-ready level in English Language Arts from 15.9% in October 2021 to 50% by October 2024.
• Increase the percentage of high school students who score at the college and career-ready level in Math 1 will increase from 4.5% in October 2021 to 25% by October 2024.
• Increase the percentage of graduates earning a state high school endorsement from 61.2% in June 2021 to 75% by June 2024.
• Increase the percentage of schools that meet or exceed expected Educator Value Added Assessment System growth from 71.7% in October 2019 to 95% by October 2024.
Medlock explained three guardrails to ensure CMS stays focused on those goals. CMS will not allow inequitable treatment of students; will not deprive students of access to course offerings that are rich, diverse and rigorous; and will not neglect students’ social-emotional health, wellness and development.
“We are in a much different time now than we were in 2018,” Superintendent Crystal Hill told the school board. “We can not continue to rely on old methods for new problems. We are committed to ensuring all students have an equitable experience and a great experience in our classrooms. All of our principals have submitted plans. I have reviewed them to ensuring that students have that great experience this school year.”
More than 18,000 students went through nine summer programs at 341 sites, according to Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight.
“A part of summer camp is retesting students on state assessments,” Balknight said. “I’m happy to report that 559 students are now proficient at the end of summer camp.”
CMS offered eight summer training sessions to 4,702 staff members over the summer. The district also led training at 63 schools for a new Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.
CMS provided 16 sessions of active survival training to over 21,000 participants, Balknight said.
The district has added 30 outdoor weapon detection units and counted 9,500 go-bags with first-aid supplies. Chief Operations Director Brian Schultz said CMS has 194 weapon detection systems.
