CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider a legislative agenda during its Jan. 24 meeting that addresses academic, financial, personnel and statutory issues.
Stephanie Sneed, who chairs the school board’s intergovernmental relations committee, said CMS wants to hire, elevate and lift its professionals while also addressing real world problems. Sneed and her committee reviewed the most recent changes to the agenda on Jan. 13.
“I think this is a good legislative agenda for 2023-24 in that we are specially addressing a broad range of areas, including academics, finance and personnel,” Sneed said. “Particularly, (it will) help us deal with our staffing, recruitment and retention crisis that we are facing here in CMS.”
Charles Jeter, a former state legislator who advises the board on government affairs, led the committee through some of the most recent changes.
For example, the draft initially called for retirees to return to work full-time immediately. The language was changed to “after 30 days.”
Jeter explained the state has two retirement systems. The one that supports local government employees (LGERS) allows a return to the workforce after 30 days while the teacher and state employees system allows a comeback after six months.
“Instead of saying ‘immediately,’ at least let us match what LGERS does,” Jeter told the committee. “It’s existing law. We think it’s better approach.”
Other recent additions to the agenda include calls for the state to provide funding for feminine hygiene products for middle and high schools as well as the Charlotte Area Transit System to allow employees and high school students to ride for free.
Personnel is the beefiest piece of the legislative agenda with 10 recommendations to increase pay or benefits to school staff.
CMS calls for increased pay and restored longevity payments for all district staff. The district would like the state to create a pay band for principals and superintendents that lead larger student populations. Teachers should also get $200 for classroom supplies.
The district wants unspent dollars from the Opportunity Scholarship Fund, which are designed for low-income students to attend private schools, to go to a K-12 tutoring program for public schools.
CMS wants the state to provide funding for school construction, change the school performance ratio to 51% proficiency and 49% growth as opposed to 80% proficiency and 20% growth, and allow districts to align the beginning of the school year with local community colleges.
Federally, CMS calls for more funding to deal with broadband expansion and immigration.
One item that may receive local pushback is the call for public school construction to be designated as a by-right use for all zoning districts. This would allow such projects to bypass rezoning hearings at the town and city council level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.