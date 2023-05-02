CHARLOTTE – City Manager Marcus Jones said he is recommending a $3.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 without a property tax increase, which would give Charlotte the lowest rate among the 15 biggest cities in North Carolina.
But the Mecklenburg County revaluation looms heavy on the budget.
While the city is decreasing the tax rate from 34.81 cents to 26.04 cents to achieve a revenue neutral tax rate, Jones said it will get increasingly harder to find savings within the budget and maintain current levels of service moving forward.
“I think that as we continue on this path, there is the possibility that we could have service level declines – and we don't want that – but we do have to make investments so that doesn’t occur,” Jones said.
Jones told the council May 1 to consider its aspirational plans around mobility, housing and jobs as he explained that he’s unsure how much longer the city can continue operating at current service levels without the need for additional revenue sources.
To help homeowners, Jones is recommending the city use $4.2 million in ARPA funding for the Mecklenburg County HOMES Program. Homeowners (in their homes for at least three years) that are earning less than 80% AMI can receive up to 25% of city tax bill.
“It reduces the tax bill directly,” Jones said. “While we try to do many good things with aging in place, it was a grant program, so it was difficult for us to administer it and you'd pay your taxes and then you could get a check. This is very different in that it reduces the bill.”
The budget includes increases to solid waste ($0.72 monthly increase), storm water (4.6% or $0.43 monthly increase for typical customers) and water (4.25% or $3.10 monthly increase for typical customers).
Structurally balanced budget
The proposed $3.3 billion budget represents a 2.8% increase from the current budget.
Jones described the general fund budget as structurally balanced with ongoing expenses matching ongoing revenues of $832.5 million.
The budget addresses staffing concerns over hourly employees as well as police and fire recruitment and retention.
Jones said one of the biggest areas of concern in 2023 was an increase in vacancy rates across nearly all pay plans, particularly hourly employees. The current budget put resources toward pay increases, bonuses, education, homeownership assistance and flexible work schedules.
For fiscal year 2024, hourly general employees will get a 3% increase in July and 3% increase in January. The city has set aside a 4% merit pool for general salaried employees and will continue to use flexible work schedules when it can. The city also will increase one-on-one support and increase apprenticeships for upward mobility.
The budget takes steps to improve recruitment and retention of police, including an 8% salary increase for officers and sergeants, a new starting salary of $62,911 for officers with four-year degrees and increasing top pay for an officer with four-year degrees to $99,810.
The city will add 42 positions to the fire department to help open a ladder company in southeast Charlotte and an engine company in the River District. Jones said the city is investing nearly $80 million to build five stations over the next four years.
Fire department staff will receive a 5.5% to 8% increase.
Jones also talked about maintaining capital affordability.
He pointed back to 2007 when the city raised property taxes 2.67 cents to support four bond cycles and 2014 when the city increased property taxes by 3.17 cents to support another four bond cycles.
As the city embarks on a set of four new bond cycles, Jone said there are no property tax increases to support bonds in 2024, 2026 and 2028. One key strategy has been ensuring that projects are 30% designed before adding to the bonds.
The budget also includes enterprise funds for aviation, water and stormwater and the Charlotte Area Transit System.
The city will hold a public hearing about the budget proposal on May 8. The council will then convene May 11 to offer budget adjustments for city staff and May 25 to hold straw votes. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget June 12.
“This budget is a strategic document,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “It's where you invest the taxpayers money. We know that it is an important plan for our employees who deliver services and we understand that this document is our guidance for the next fiscal year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.