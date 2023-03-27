The Charlotte City Council, Matthews Board of Commissioners and Pineville Town Council are meeting today to discuss key issues.
Here's a breakdown of each meeting.
Charlotte City Council
The Charlotte City Council convenes today in Washington D.C. to talk about the city’s federal legislative agenda.
The agenda includes the following talking points:
• Support federal immigration policies that strengthens our economy and workforce, immigrant families and communities, and communities
• Support federal funding and policies that enable the city to reach its Strategic Energy Action Plan goals
• Continue working with Congress and Administration to advance the city’s plans related to surface transportation, digital inclusion and environment
Matthews Board of Commissioners
The Matthews Board of commissioners meets today at 5:30 p.m. to hear an update about Fire Station No. 3. During its 7 p.m. meeting, commissioners will consider converting a training room in the Matthews Police Department into an emergency coordination center like the county uses during emergencies like severe weather. They’ll also discuss preconstruction services of Fire Station No. 3 and the relationship between MEDIC and the Matthews Fire & EMS when it comes to emergency response.
At the 7 p.m. meeting, commissioners will talk about potentially giving Renfrow Commercial Properties a historic places designation. One building’s frame dates back to 1892 and served as the post office. The other two two buildings supported cotton gin operations.
Pineville Town Council
The Pineville Town Council meets today at 6 p.m. at town hall.
Liv Development hopes to rezone 7.6 acres to add 240 units of multi-family residential housing and 387 parking spots at College Street and the police department lot.
The council will also discuss on-street parking on Cone Avenue between Dover and Johnston and Olive streets. Planning Director Travis Morgan recommends prohibiting parking on booth sides of the street due to concerns over emergency vehicle access.
Planning Director Travis Morgan will bring up the idea of simplifying the ordinances when it comes to secondary/accessory dwellings, also known as mother-in-law suites.
“The demand for housing in our area seems to be ever increasing and I am concerned no action regarding accessory dwellings or similar options will lead to increase in the destabilization and destruction of existing neighborhoods,” Morgan wrote in a memo to the council.
They will also talk about expectations of emergency response when it comes to the Pineville Fire Department and MEDIC.
MEDIC has proposed a reconfiguration ot its services.
“The Town of Pineville and the town council have concerns about any impacts to the Pineville Fire Department’s ability to provide services to the community and concerns that EMS calls in Pineville will not all have a Pineville Fire Department response,” according to a proposed resolution.
